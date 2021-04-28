Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Seeks DOJ Probe Into Policing

The DOJ recently opened investigations into local police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky.

The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, wants the Department of Justice to investigate the city's police department after recent killings of Black people by police.

That includes Ma'Khia Bryant – a 16-year-old shot and killed by an officer last week.

The mayor says this isn't about one incident, but about reforming the institution of policing.

The DOJ recently opened investigations into local police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky.