Columbus, Ohio Agrees To $10M Settlement With Family Of Andre Hill

The settlement – which must be approved by the city council – would be the largest Columbus has ever paid out.

The city of Columbus, Ohio reached a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre Hill.

He was a Black man shot and killed by police during an overnight call in December.

The officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at a house when they saw Hill. He held up his cell phone and soon after, then-officer Adam Coy shot and killed him.

Coy was fired and faces a number of charges including murder and reckless homicide.