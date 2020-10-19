Colorado, Utah Residents Evacuated Due To Wildfires

Residents have left after the Cameron Peak and Range Fires started this weekend

People in parts of Colorado and Utah are being told to evacuate their homes as wildfires approach.

In Boulder County, two new fires started over the weekend as Colorado firefighters continue to battle the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in state history.

In Utah, new wildfires have burned more than 4,500 acres.

The Range Fire has burned more than 3,000 acres about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.