A total of 25 winners will be chosen throughout the month.

Colorado isn't forcing people to get the vaccine, but the state is offering up some incentives to give people a little push.

The state is announcing five winners of $50,000 scholarships Monday

Students ages 12 to 17 who got at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible for the prize.

