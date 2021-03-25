Colorado Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions In More Than 25 Counties

New guidelines allow more than 25 counties to lift mask requirements and no longer cap the number of people in restaurants, stores, gyms and offices.

Colorado is the latest state to lift some of its COVID restrictions.

The new guidelines moved more than 25 counties to the "green level" where there are fewer than 35 cases per 100,000 residents.

Those counties can now lift mask requirements and there is no longer a cap on the number of people at restaurants, stores, gyms and offices.

Indoor events and bars are still capped at 50 percent capacity.