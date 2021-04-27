Colorado Officer Accused Of Dislocating Woman's Arm

The controversy is from an arrest from June of last year, when Officer Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner on the side of the road.

A Colorado police officer accused of dislocating the shoulder of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during an arrest is facing new questions.

The controversy is from an arrest from June of last year, when Officer Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner on the side of the road. She was accused of stealing from a Walmart.

A lawyer for the woman released this video. It shows officers back at the station after the arrest.

In it, you can see the officer appearing to laugh at video of the arrest and hear Officer Hopp appear to say "ready for the pop? " – an apparent reference to the moment he allegedly dislocated her shoulder.

An investigation into the incident is underway.