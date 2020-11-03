Colorado, Louisiana Residents Vote On Abortion Restrictions

Colorado and Louisiana voters are voting on abortion rights Tuesday.

We're closely monitoring the presidential race, but two states are also voting on abortion restrictions today.

Colorado voters will decide whether to ban abortion after 22 weeks. The proposed measure does not make exceptions in cases of rape or incest, but does when a woman's life is in danger.

And voters in Louisiana are deciding whether to declare there is no provision in the state constitution protecting abortion rights or requiring funding for abortions.

