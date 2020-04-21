WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Path Forward: Helping The Homeless During The Pandemic And Beyond

SMS
The Path Forward: Helping The Homeless During The Pandemic And Beyond
By Dave Franco
and Kristy Schantz
By Dave Franco
and Kristy Schantz
April 21, 2020
April 21, 2020
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is looking at ways to provide housing during and after COVID-19.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT