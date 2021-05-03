Colorado Extends, Amends Mask Mandate

Groups of 10 or more people inside do not need to wear masks if at least 80 percent of them are fully vaccinated.

In Colorado — if you're fully vaccinated — some good news: You won't need to worry about a face covering in certain situations.

If you're not vaccinated — masks will be hanging around a bit longer. The state has extended its mask mandate for another 30 days.

The state reported 960 new cases yesterday and its 7-day positivity rate is just above six percent. It's goal is to be under five percent.