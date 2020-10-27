Colorado Deals With A Devastating Wildfire Season

Snow and cold weather have helped slow down the East Troublesome Fire.

Crews in Colorado are dealing with a devastating wildfire season.

Mother Nature is giving some relief, because snow and cold weather have helped slow down the East Troublesome Fire that's burning in northern Colorado.

But thousands of people are still evacuated from their homes, with some mentally preparing to return to nothing.

"I saw flames right outside our window," said Amanda O'Mara, who escaped just in time last week. "And I dropped everything, grabbed the dog and ran as fast as I could outside, lights on, ran as fast as I could to the jeep."

O'Mara said her family lost their home in the fire, but many in the community have reached out to help.

The East Troublesome Fire has burned an area about the size of New York City and is only 15 percent contained.