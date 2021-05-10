Colonial Pipeline To Restore Service This Week

The company had halted operations because of a ransomware attack the FBI has linked to a Russian criminal gang.

Colonial Pipeline said it hopes to have most of its service restored by the end of this week.

The update comes after the company halted operations because of a ransomware attack the FBI has linked to a Russian criminal gang.

The cyberattack raised concerns about supplies of gasoline, jet fuel and diesel potentially being disrupted in parts of the the east coast.

Colonial Pipeline delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed in the region.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.