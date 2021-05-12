Colonial Pipeline Restarts Operations After Cyberattack Shutdown

Thousands of gas stations in the Southeast ran out of fuel due to both distribution problems and panic-buying.

The Colonial Pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was shut down by a cyberattack.

The pipeline delivers nearly half of the East Coast's fuel.

Its operator said it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.