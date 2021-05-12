WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Colonial Pipeline Restarts Operations After Cyberattack Shutdown

By Johannah Grenaway
May 12, 2021
The Colonial Pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was shut down by a cyberattack. 

Thousands of gas stations in the Southeast ran out of fuel due to both distribution problems and panic-buying. 

The pipeline delivers nearly half of the East Coast's fuel. 

Its operator said it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

