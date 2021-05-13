Colonial Pipeline Restarts Operations After Attack

Charlotte is offering free transit rides to combat gas shortage.

Colonial Pipeline says it has restarted its operations after a cyberattack caused it to shut down this week.

The company says its supply chain won't return to normal for a few more days. Many are hoping it will ease the panic buying at gas stations.

We have seen a lot of long lines across the Southeast as people rush to fill up and the surge in buying is what is causing a shortage. In North Carolina areas like Charlotte saw a lot of gas stations run out of fuel.

Now the city's Mayor is trying to help people get to work if they can't find gas for their cars.

"Our buses, our light rails and our streetcars are now running at no costs. We don't want people to stay at home and not the get to the doctor's office and not get to work because of the situation. So, we're making it possible for our residents to move about the city in a safe way." said Mayor Vi Lyles.