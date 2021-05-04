Collegiate Golfer To Make History

She'll become the first collegiate athlete with Down syndrome to compete for a national title.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A 22-year-old golfer from Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, Arizona is set to make history next week.

Amy Bockerstette will become the first collegiate athlete with Down syndrome to compete for a national title when she plays in the national junior college championships in Florida.

She's already made history as the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship.