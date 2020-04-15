Colleges Consider Canceling In-Person Classes For Fall Semester

Universities could further delay students' return to campus over coronavirus concerns.

Some universities in the U.S. are already considering canceling in-person classes for the fall semester, as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Boston University officials say the school's recovery plan includes remote learning protocols for the fall, if health officials determine that it's not safe for students to return to campus. Should that be the case, university officials say in-person classes may not resume until January 2021.

According to CNN, Harvard University, Oregon State University and the University of Arizona are also considering fall semester plans in case in-person classes are delayed.

Health experts told CNN that colleges are smart to prepare for a number of different scenarios. Researchers said intermittent social distancing measures may have to continue until a vaccine is available.