College Board Ends At-Home SAT Testing Plan

College Board officials say lack of reliable internet has caused it to end plans for an at-home SAT college admission exam.

The College Board no longer plans to offer students the option to take the SAT test at home.

The board says it ended plans for the at-home testing because many students didn't have access to three hours of reliable internet.

The coronavirus left the usual testing centers for the SAT, like schools, closed, leaving a number of students unable to take the college admissions test.

The College Board is urging universities to extend SAT deadlines for prospective students.

In-person SAT test will be administered in August.