Coalition Of Workers Strike For International Workers' Day

Workers are accusing companies of downplaying coronavirus cases and health risks at their facilities.

May 1 is International Workers' Day, and a coalition of workers for large companies such as Amazon, Instacart, Walmart, Target and FedEx organized a mass strike. They say the companies aren't properly protecting them from the coronavirus. The so-called "May Day General Strike" was first reported by The Intercept.

Workers walked off the job or called in sick during their lunch break Friday. Strike organizers want customers to boycott and stand in solidarity with them by not crossing picket lines.

Target team members circulated a pledge, promising solidarity with workers across the nation working in unsafe conditions. The pledge cites a lack of safety measures, including not requiring customers or employees to wear masks, and not enforcing social distancing rules. It says: "Our maximum capacity of guests have been set too high, their demeanor is also casual and reckless. They do not respect our space, they are not coming to our stores exclusively for essential items, but are occupying our stores out of boredom and for fun."

Meanwhile, fliers about the walkout online accuse Amazon of downplaying coronavirus cases and health risks at its facilities.

A spokeswoman for Amazon, which owns Whole Foods, said the company is taking thorough steps to protect its workers and that Amazon rejects "irresponsible actions of labor groups in spreading misinformation ... during this unprecedented health and economic crisis."