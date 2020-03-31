CNN's Chris Cuomo Has The Coronavirus

Cuomo said he is self-quarantined in his basement to avoid passing the virus to his family.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has the coronavirus.

He tweeted Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to people who had also tested positive for the virus. Cuomo said he is quarantined in his basement to prevent passing it along to his family.

Chris Cuomo's brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said it was lucky that his brother was diagnosed "early enough" before his illness worsened.

He said: "He is going to be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine."

Chris Cuomo said that despite his illness, he will continue to host his nightly show on CNN.

Contains footage from CNN.