Experts Say Coronavirus Can Spread Through Talking, Breathing

A top health expert told the White House the virus can be spread via aerosolized droplets created by talking or breathing.

A scientific panel says the coronavirus can not only be spread in the air through sneezing and coughing, but also by talking and possibly just by breathing.

According to CNN, the chairman of an infectious disease committee at the National Academy of Sciences told the White House on Wednesday current research suggests the coronavirus "could be spread by conversation ... [and] via bioaerosols generated directly by patients' exhalation."

But the likelihood of someone catching the coronavirus through those methods depends on several factors.

Dr. Harvey Fineberg said: "If you generate an aerosol of the virus with no circulation in a room, it's conceivable that if you walk through later, you could inhale the virus. But if you're outside, the breeze will likely disperse it."

Meanwhile, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday the group is actively discussing whether to recommend that the general public wear face masks if the move wouldn't cause even more shortages for health care workers.