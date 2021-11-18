Closing In On Pfizer Boosters For All Adults

Many millions more American adults could be eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine.

As soon as Friday evening, millions more Americans could be able to roll up their sleeve for a Pfizer booster.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to change the emergency authorization for a third shot, 6 months after a second Pfizer dose, for anyone 18 and up.

“When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease, between those who are vaccinated with two doses, and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower For those who received their booster shot, demonstrating our boosters are working,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Older Americans and other high-risk groups have been approved for a Pfizer booster since September. But the FDA has said it would move quickly to expand boosters if warranted.

CDC expert advisors will meet Friday afternoon and director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off soon thereafter.

It comes at a time when experts warn a winter case surge is starting: Coronavirus infections are up in more than half the states.

Michigan and Minnesota lead the country. In both states, average daily caseloads increased by more than 60 percent in the last two weeks.

The vast majority, 79 percent of fully vaccinated adults, say they plan to get a COVID booster.