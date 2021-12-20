Closing Arguments Underway In Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial

Closing arguments came after four women testified that they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein with the help of Maxwell when they were teenagers.

Closing arguments are underway in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Monday, a prosecutor called Maxwell a predator who manipulated vulnerable teenage girls for sexual abuse. The prosecution dismissed the defense arguments as a slide show.

Related Story Ghislaine Maxwell Declines To Testify As Defense Rests Case

Maxwell is accused of grooming and presenting underage girls for sex with American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

He died by suicide in jail while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges.