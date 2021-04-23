Climate Summit Ends With Focus On Technology

President Biden says focusing on new, more cost-effective technologies to fight climate change could improve economies and boost job creation.

President Biden's two-day virtual climate summit has wrapped up.

World leaders, activists and organizations from around the world took part.

Friday's focus: the need for new, more cost-effective technologies to fight climate change. President Biden says this could be an opportunity to improve economies and boost job creation.

"This is a moment for all of us to build better economies for our children, our grandchildren and all of us to thrive, to thrive and not just now, but beyond for the next generations," he said. "Nations that work together to invest in a cleaner economy will reap rewards for their citizens."

Some countries have made more aggressive pledges to reduce planet-heating emissions. But the world is still not on track to meet the main Paris accord goals.