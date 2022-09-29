Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Much Stronger

The strength of future storms like Hurricane Ian will get even greater, according to scientists studying climate change's effect on hurricanes.

When it comes to connecting all the dots between hurricanes and climate change, there's a lot scientists say they still don't know, but climate researchers say Hurricane Ian is exactly the type of monster hurricane to expect in the future, as global heat-trapping pollution keeps rising.

Scientists are confident the number of major hurricanes, with winds above 110 miles per hour, is going up, supercharged by rising ocean temperatures.

Falko Judt studies hurricanes at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.

"We know the ocean gets warmer, more water evaporates that drives the storm so there's more inner energy available," Judt said. "That's why they will be stronger."

A warming world also means storms become super soakers. With every one-degree Celsius rise in temperature, the atmosphere can hold 7% more water, leading to torrential downpours that are breaking records in Florida.

"The amount of water that's been rising and will likely continue to rise today even as the storm is passing is basically a 500-year flood event," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Scientists say as global sea levels rise, so will the most lethal impact that comes with a hurricane: storm surge. Predictions put Ian's storm surge as high as 18 feet.

"We know for sure that the ocean is rising because we're making the world warmer," Judt said. "Ice melts, water expands because it's warmer. So, the water level goes up, storm comes, pushes the water onshore, we have a higher storm surge."

Researchers are also seeing signs that hurricanes are getting stronger much faster. In just two days, Ian went from tropical storm to a major category four.

"The worst forecaster nightmare is figuratively or literally going to bed one evening with a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico and then waking up...when you've now got no time to organize evacuations and get people out of the way," said Kerry Emanuel, professor of atmospheric science at MIT.