Cleveland's MLB Team Changes Name

The Cleveland Indians baseball team is getting a new name.

This summer, the team said it would review "the best path forward" as it leaves behind a name that many have said is racist.

That decision came after Washington's football team announced it was changing its name.

We do not know when Cleveland's name change could take effect or if the team has decided on a new name.