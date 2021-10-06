newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
Clearing Up Migrant Misconceptions
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Clearing Up Migrant Misconceptions
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 6, 2021
October 6, 2021
More people are now coming from Ecuador, Brazil, Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
4:12
Newsy
Why One Former Border Agent Is Facing Deportation
4:29
NBC / "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
'Copaganda' And The Portrayal Of Good Cops In Pop Culture
0:19
David Goldman / AP
Police: Teen Suspected In Texas School Shooting In Custody
3:21
Scripps
Addressing A Spike In Human Trafficking
3:42
Newsy Staff
Hurricane Ida, 1 Month Later
1:16
Mark Lennihan / AP
Zuckerberg Denies Facebook Whistleblower Claims
3:17
AP / Gene J. Puskar
Aging Bridges In Need Of Federal Funds
3:57
U.S. Army
Why Some U.S. Troops Are Still In Syria