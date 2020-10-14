Civil Rights Groups Sue For Virginia Voter Registration Extension

A cut cable cord is reportedly responsible for the outage.

Civil rights groups are suing over an untimely outage that may have hampered Virginia voters' ability to cast their ballots.

Virginia's voter registration system came back online Tuesday night after an outage on the state's final day to register. It was caused by a severed fiber optic cable.

Civil rights groups want the voter registration deadline extended to account for the outage.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said that — while he couldn't act unilaterally — he was looking into options to extend the deadline.

