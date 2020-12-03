Christmas Tree Lightings Go Virtual

Lighting events for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and the National Christmas Tree at the White House are being held with no in-person crowds.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Well, there wasn't a huge crowd this year, but that didn't stop the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting from happening Wednesday night in New York City.

Starting Thursday, visitors will be able to appreciate the tree's 50,000 lights up close in spaced-out pods.

This year's National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony outside the White House will also be virtual.