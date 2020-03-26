Christchurch Shooting Suspect Switches Plea To Guilty In Surprise Move

On Thursday, the suspect appeared in court via a video link to plead guilty to 92 charges, including 51 counts of murder.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The man accused of killing dozens of people at two mosques in New Zealand last year initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. But now, in a surprise move, he's changed that plea to guilty.

On Thursday, the suspect appeared in court via a video link to plead guilty to 92 charges — including 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of committing a terrorist act.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement the suspect's guilty plea would "provide some relief to the many people whose lives were shattered" after the 2019 shooting.

The unexpected plea change eliminates the need for a trial scheduled for June. Instead, the court will move straight to sentencing. He faces a lifetime behind bars.