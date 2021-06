​Chipotle pledged to pay hourly workers an average of $15 dollars an hour by the end of this month.

It's not just the guac that's extra at Chipotle these days.

The fast food chain upped menu prices by nearly 4%. The hike helps cover the cost of raising its employees' wages.

On top of that, ingredient prices are a rising issue plaguing restaurants across the country.