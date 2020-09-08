China Unveils Data Security Rules Initiative

The move is an apparent counter to recent U.S. action against Chinese tech firms.

China has unveiled an initiative to set its own data security rules.

It's an apparent move to counter recent U.S. action against Chinese tech firms. China's foreign minister noted data security has become increasingly politicized.

The Trump administration has warned of security threats from Chinese security companies and taken action against Huawei and TikTok's parent company.

The new Chinese standards work toward Beijing's goal of "cyber sovereignty" — in which countries have complete control over the internet within their borders.