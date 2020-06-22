China Suspends Imports From A Tyson Foods Plant Over COVID-19 Outbreak

227 employees at the plant tested positive for COVID-19.

China says it has suspended the import of poultry products from a Tyson Foods plant in the U.S. as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas, where 227 employees at the plant tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

In a statement, the company said: "At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements."

NPR reports that China has begun testing food products after cases of the virus were traced to a major food market in Beijing.