China Sheltering Fugitive Scientist In California Consulate

Federal prosecutors said biologist Tang Juan withheld her Chinese military connections to enter the U.S. and work at University of California, Davis.

China is harboring a scientist in its San Francisco consulate who is being sought by the FBI.

Federal prosecutors said in documents a biologist withheld her Chinese military connections to enter the U.S. to conduct research at the University of California, Davis.

She later told FBI agents she never served in the military and then took refuge in the California diplomatic outpost.

This conflict is the latest tension between the U.S. and China. The U.S. on Wednesday ordered China's consulate in Houston closed "to protect American intellectual property."

China has vowed to retaliate, with a spokesperson calling the closure order a "political provocation" that violates international law.

The U.S. has also accused the Chinese government of assisting hackers in targeting companies working on COVID-19 research.