China Says Winter Olympics Will Take Place In February

The Winter Olympics are just a few months away. China says the Omicron COVID variant is a concern — but organizers are confident the Games will take place in February.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson said because of the country's experience in controlling the spread of the virus, the Games will run smoothly and successfully.

China still has some of the world's strictest COVID-19 travel restrictions, and it will not allow fans from other countries to attend.

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games were postponed an entire year due to the pandemic.