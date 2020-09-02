Pentagon: U.S. Army Being Surpassed By China's

The Defense Department released its annual military and security report.

The Defense Department says China's military is surpassing the U.S. military.

In an annual report out Tuesday the Pentagon said China's military has exceeded the U.S. military's modernization in shipbuilding, land-based conventional ballistic, and cruise missiles and integrated air defense systems.

The report says China also aims to establish it's People’s Liberation Army as a "world-class military" by 2049.