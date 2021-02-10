China's Mars Mission Begins As Spacecraft Enters Orbit

China plans to send a rover from the spacecraft in a few months and become just the second country to touch down on the Red Planet.

A spacecraft launched from China has now entered Mars' orbit in a mission to land on the planet and search for signs of ancient life.

This comes just a day after another spacecraft from the UAE also entered orbit around the Red Planet.

Several countries are attempting, or have plans, to touch down on the planet and become just the second country to do so.

The U.S. is the only country to successfully land on the planet — eight times so far.