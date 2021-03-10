China, Russia To Build Lunar Station Possibly On The Moon

The two countries are exploring the idea of building it on the moon.

China and Russia are planning to build a lunar research station, possibly on the moon's surface.

The China National Space Administration says the station will carry out activities such as "the lunar exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation" and other basic scientific experiments. The station will be open to other countries, but the agency gave no timeline for its construction.

China is also working on the development of its first orbital space station.