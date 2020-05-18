China Pledges $2 Billion In Coronavirus Funding

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he does not object to an investigation into how the WHO handled the spread of the virus.

China has promised to spend $2 billion over the next two years to help fight the coronavirus.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the announcement in an online address to the World Health Organization assembly Monday. He said the money will help nations respond to the coronavirus — particularly developing countries.

The pledge comes as over 100 countries backed a resolution, drafted by the European Union, calling for an independent investigation into how the World Health Organization handled COVID-19.

XI said China backs the resolution but also suggested the investigation be taken up after the virus has been contained. The virus was first discovered in Wuhan, China late last year.

The resolution doesn't specifically call out China, but XI again insisted that his country shared all it knew about the virus to global health experts and other countries "in a most timely fashion."

He said, "All along we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility. We have provided information to the WHO and relevant countries ... We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need."

The head of the WHO says he welcomes the resolution and plans to open an investigation "at the earliest appropriate moment."

Additional reporting by Jamey Keaten and Maria Cheng of the Associated Press

Contains footage from CNN.