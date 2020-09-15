China May Soon Release Coronavirus Vaccines To The Public

An official with China's Center for Disease Control said phase three trials are going well.

China may release its coronavirus vaccines to the public in just a few weeks.

An official with China's Center for Disease Control said phase three trials are going well for at least three of four different vaccines it's testing.

She told state media she received one of the vaccines herself in April and hasn't experienced any adverse side effects.

She said the vaccines could be released in either November or December.