China Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Shows Promise

In the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Chinese researchers say tests of their vaccine have shown that it's effective and safe.

The Chinese Academy of Medical Science released the results of its Phase 1 trial Tuesday. The vaccine provided nearly 200 adults with immunity with no severe side effects.

China has four vaccines near the end of their trials and has already given vaccines to some essential workers.