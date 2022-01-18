China Cancels, Suspends Dozens of Flights Ahead of Olympics

At least 74 flights from the U.S. to China have been canceled with many regular flights there suspended beyond the start of the Winter Olympics.

That's because Chinese rules that force airlines – on which passengers test positive on arrival – to cancel future flights from the city of origin.

For example, American Airlines confirms to Newsy that it has been for forced to cancel ten flights between Dallas/Fort Worth and Shanghai.

It’s part of China’s zero-tolerance policy for COVID — a largely successful effort since early in the pandemic to use whatever means necessary to prevent COVID outbreaks.

The Chinese have all but severed direct connections between the U.S. and China.

"You had three U.S. airlines running anywhere between two to four flights a week to China," Brian Sumers, editor-at-large at Skift, said. "They were all going to Shanghai, and not only were they only going to Shanghai, but they all had to stop in Seoul on the way to Shanghai. The Chinese government has done everything it possibly can to keep people out of the country. You really, really had to want to get to China to fly United or Delta or American to Shanghai right now."

With foreign spectators, and now even Chinese residents, barred from attending events, the flight cancellations are unlikely to have much of an impact on the Olympics.

Delta will be ferrying between 80 and 100 Olympians straight to Beijing at the end of January. Most of those not on the charter will go to Beijing from Europe.

Everyone from abroad who’s entering via the Olympic “closed loop” system will be exempt, as long as they keep testing negative for COVID, from China’s requirement that all inbound passengers quarantine for at least 14 days upon arrival.

"You may wonder why these flights are still going, why airlines care," Sumers said. "There's still some money to be made at cargo between the United States and China, so U.S. airlines say, look, if there's money to be made, we will fly as much as we can to China and we'll take cargo back to the United States."