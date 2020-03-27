China Bans Foreign Nationals From Entering Over Outbreak

The government's order comes as almost all new confirmed cases in the country are patients who recently traveled to China from overseas.

China is implementing a temporary ban on all foreign visitors, even if they residence permits or valid visas.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats and people with crew visas – such as crew on international airplanes or ships — will still be allowed into the country.

Foreign nationals needing to enter China to provide "necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities" or for "emergency humanitarian needs" can apply for an exception to the ban.

China's also significantly cutting down on the number of international flights entering and exiting its borders. Starting Sunday, Chinese airlines can only fly one route per week to any specific country. And foreign airlines will only be allowed to fly one flight to China each week. All of these planes can not be more than 75% full.