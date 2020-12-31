China Approves First COVID Vaccine For General Use

The vaccine was developed by the state-owned China national biotec group company.

China has approved its first coronavirus vaccine for general public use.

Chinese officials previously approved the vaccine for emergency use earlier this year. But it'll now be made commercially available.

China has already administered 4.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It's aiming to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar New Year holiday in early February.