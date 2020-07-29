China Adds Over 100 New Coronavirus Cases In Xinjiang Outbreak

The government reported no additional deaths — keeping the lives lost at about 4,600 since the pandemic began in the city of Wuhan last year.

In the largest increase in weeks, the Chinese government reported about 100 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday.

The majority of the cases were tied to an outbreak in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Additionally, Hong Kong is going through its own outbreak — reporting 100 new cases a day.

Leader Carrie Lam said in a statement Tuesday the city is "on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak" that could overwhelm hospitals.

Hong Kong is now closing restaurants and requiring everyone to wear masks.

Both mainland China and Hong Kong had some success in containing the virus before case numbers started to rise again.