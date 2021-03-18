Dr. Fauci: Expect Child COVID Vaccinations By Early 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinations for high school students may be available by the beginning of this fall.

President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave us a better sense of when children may be vaccinated.

"For high school students, it looks like they will be available to get vaccinated in the beginning of the fall, very likely for the full term," said Fauci. "With regard to children, we're doing an age de-escalation study in elementary school children from 12 to nine, nine to six, six to two and six month to two years. We anticipate we'll have enough data to be able to vaccinate these younger children by the first quarter of 2022."

The Biden Administration will hold a summit next week on how to reopen schools.

Dr. Walensky, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and First Lady Jill Biden will attend.