Chiefs Fan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Season Opener

A fan who went to the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener on Sept. 10 tested positive for COVID-19 the next day according to the city's health department.

Ten other people were notified and asked to quarantine since they were in the same box during the game. They all agreed to quarantine.

According to Newsy's sister station KSHB, the Chiefs said staff who interacted with the person who tested positive wore personal protective equipment.

All players and coaches on the Chiefs and Houston Texans have tested negative, although one groundskeeper at Arrowhead Stadium did test positive.