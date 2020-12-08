WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Chick-Fil-A, Target Sue Chicken Providers For Price Fixing

By Newsy Staff
December 8, 2020
The suit alleges chicken suppliers began price fixing after Chick-fil-A announced it would sell antibiotic-free chicken.
Chick-Fil-A and Target are each suing more than a dozen chicken suppliers accusing them of price fixing.

Both lawsuits name Tyson, Perdue and Pilgrim's Pride. The plaintiffs say the chicken producers conspired after Chick-fil-A announced it would sell antibiotic-free chicken.

The providers deny the allegations.

Other companies have also taken legal action this year over the same issue, including Cracker Barrel, White Castle, Golden Corral and Bob Evans.

