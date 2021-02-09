Chicago Teachers Vote On Classroom Return Plan

The city and teachers union have fought for months on how and when to bring students back safely.

The Chicago Teachers Union will vote today on a proposal that would bring students back to classrooms.

The plan pushes for more teacher vaccinations and would set guidelines for school closures during COVID-19 spikes.

If approved some students could start returning to in-person learning Thursday, with younger students gradually returning over the next few weeks.