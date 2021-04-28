Chicago Releases Body Cam Footage From Police Shooting Of Alvarez

Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by police on March 31 during a foot chase in which he was armed with a gun.

A Chicago police oversight agency has released video showing the deadly police shooting of a 22-year-old Latino man.

Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed last month while running away from police. The video may be difficult to watch.

Police shouted, "Hey! Hey, drop that gun."

We froze the video right before five shots are fired. Alvarez falls to the ground and says, "why are you shooting me" and the officer responds saying "you had a gun."

A firearm was found at the scene but it's unclear in the shaky video if Alvarez was holding a gun at the time he was shot or if he was pointing it toward officers.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability says the officer who killed Alvarez should be relieved of police powers during the investigation.