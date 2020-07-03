Chicago Orders Incoming Travelers From Select States To Quarantine

People who violate the order could face fines of $100 to $500 per day and up to $7,000 total.

Chicago is ordering people entering the city to quarantine for 14 days if they're coming from one of the states where COVID-19 is surging.

The order goes into effect on July 6 and currently lists 15 states. The city says it will be periodically amended to include states where rates are higher than 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day over a weeklong rolling average. This is similar to the travel advisories in place in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and parts of Europe.

On Twitter, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order was necessary to maintain gains the city's made in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases.

People who violate the order could face fines of $100 to $500 per day and up to $7,000 in total.

Contains footage from CNN.