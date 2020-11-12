Chicago Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory Over COVID-19

The mayor says Chicagoans should stay home unless they absolutely can't.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot just wants residents to cancel Thanksgiving gatherings after imposing a new stay-at-home advisory.

Starting next week, the mayor says Chicagoans should stay home unless they absolutely can't.

The advisory, which goes into effect Monday, also urges people to stop entertaining guests, including family, and to avoid nonessential travel.

Illinois is among several states setting new daily COVID-19 case records.